ANC ready to discuss step aside resolution - Duarte

The ANC has been in a protracted battle over this matter, with its secretary-general Ace Magashule being called to step aside after he was charged with corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party was ready to discuss the resolution calling on members implicated in corruption and serious crimes to step aside.

Duarte has told Eyewitness News that while it had taken some time for the issue to be dealt with, it was now ready to be ventilated.

The ANC has been in a protracted battle over this matter, with its secretary-general Ace Magashule being called to step aside after he was charged with corruption.

READ: ANC NEC must implement resolutions or risk party's legitimacy, Gungubele warns

The City Press newspaper reported over the weekend that elders, including former President Kgalema Motlanthe and former ANC treasurer-general Matthews Phosa, were roped in to assist its officials in this regard.

Duarte said that the latest approach to the step aside resolution was sober and had more gravitas.

ALSO READ: Magashule supporters take aim at ANC NEC members calling for him to step aside

This as elders have now replaced the legal opinions previously sought to help draft guidelines to be considered when asking members to step aside.

Duarte said that this was a very competent team led by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

"It's not the lawyers, it's ANC cadres who are involved in this matter and it's people with real, long years of experience in the ANC."

READ MORE: Without guidelines, ANC's step aside resolution could be abused - Mathabatha

She said that the complex issue had garnered a lot of opinions from party members, stressing the difficulty of taking different perspectives into consideration.

"Then there is also the question around people's rights in the Constitution. Then there is real issues that have happened, when people have been accused, stepped aside..."

The ANC’s national executive committee will deal with this matter between the 12th and 14th of next month.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.