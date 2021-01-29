Agri Western Cape rallies behind Vinpro on court bid against alcohol sales ban

The application is seeking urgent interim relief for producers and wants the Western Cape premier to be given the power to adopt deviations to enable off and on consumption alcohol sales in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape has thrown its support behind wine producers’ body Vinpro in its court challenge of the ban on alcohol sales.

ALSO READ: Up to 70% of restaurants facing closure if alcohol sales ban continues – Rasa

The application is seeking urgent interim relief for producers and wants the Western Cape premier to be given the power to adopt deviations to enable off and on consumption alcohol sales in the province.

ALSO READ: WC'S Winde reiterates call for lifting of alcohol sales ban, pushing back curfew

The matter will be heard next Friday.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said: “Agri Western Cape will support any effort to protect the livelihoods of thousands of people who are dependent on an optimally functioning wine value chain.”

WATCH: Apiwe Mawela Nxusani: I don’t know how we will get by

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.