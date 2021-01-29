A true people’s celeb: Deputy Min Makwetla remembers Jonas Gwangwa

Gwangwa has been laid to rest and his funeral service was held at the Worship the Christ Anglican Church in Sophiatown, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla said the late trombone player Jonas Gwangwa was a true people’s celebrity and a companion of the less fortunate.

He died last week at the age of 83, just two weeks after his wife Violet passed on.

Minister Makwetla paid tribute to the musician: “Today is a spiritually complicated day for me because in my mind I ask the question, why have they left the world so soon when there’s still so much to do here in this beloved country of ours?”

WATCH: Farewell Jonas Gwangwa: Legendary jazz musician laid to rest

