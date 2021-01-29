5 people arrested for fraudulent death claims in PE

The lengthy investigation culminated in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested five people in connection with fraudulent death claims.

The lengthy investigation culminated in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night.

An insurance broker, a doctor, a funeral parlour owner, a former police officer and a former reservist are accused of swindling four insurance companies out of R280,000 in 2014 and 2015.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said the fraud came to light after one of the insurance companies launched an investigation.

He said a forensic audit investigator became suspicious when he could not find the grave of a person reported to be deceased.

When he visited the family home of the former police reservist who was declared dead, he found the man was actually still alive.

A criminal case was launched, and further fraudulent insurance claims were uncovered.

The accused face charges of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Three other suspects are still being sought

