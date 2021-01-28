Zim journo Hopewell Chin'ono: I’m being persecuted for exposing corruption

Hopewell Chin'ono was granted bail of 20,000 Zim dollars on Wednesday following his latest arrest on charges of "communicating falsehoods".

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean journalist and activist Hopewell Chin'ono said he was being persecuted by the government in his country for exposing serious corruption.

He said Zimbabwean police lied in court that he tweeted about an officer killing a child.

“It is not true. I never tweeted about that story. Even when we were in court, the police were lying in court that I tweeted that. They were asked by the defence, my lawyers, to produce the evidence, and they didn’t produce it.”

Chin'ono was arrested earlier in January for tweeting about alleged police brutality.

He's been critical of the Zimbabwean government and his supporters believe his recent arrests are part of an attempt to silence him.

Chin'ono was first arrested in July 2020 on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests and detained again in November on charges of obstructing justice.

