WC's Winde reiterates call for lifting of alcohol sales ban, pushing back curfew

The moves come as the province shows a continued decline in COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has once again called on government to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

The provincial government has also requested that the curfew be pushed back from 9pm to 11pm.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, argued that the steady decline in infections over the past few weeks supported a gradual easing of regulations.

In the Western Cape, new COVID-19 infections were down 49% over the past week, while hospital admissions had decreased by 37%.

"We cannot have restrictions that completely brings economic activity to a halt because the negative impact on the healthcare system is even worse when economic activity is not allowed to happen."

The province has recorded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

