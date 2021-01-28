Vinpro takes govt to court over alcohol sales ban

Government instituted the latest ban on 28 December to help hospitals cope with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

CAPE TOWN - Wine industry organisation Vinpro has taken government to court over the alcohol sales ban.

Government instituted the latest ban on 28 December to help hospitals cope with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

A court application will be heard on 5 February 2021.

Before the latest ban, alcohol sales were banned for 19 weeks in total last year.

ALSO READ: Winde reiterates call for lifting of alcohol sales ban, pushing back curfew

Vinpro said it had affected 269,000 employees and the industry lost R8 billion.

Spokesperson Wanda Augustyn: “Our proposals were not taken into account when the third ban was introduced on 28 December last year. Government has also not been transparent with us on justifying the continued ban.”

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said they welcomed the court application.

WATCH: The impact on small breweries

Meanwhile, the Restaurant Association will continue with a peaceful protest at the Union Buildings.

They are demanding government lift the ban on alcohol sales and pushes back the curfew.

WATCH: Julian Pienaar: We have lost a lot

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.