Tembisa Hospital CEO to take report on Shonisani Lethole's death on review

The Health Ombudsman revealed how Lethole was starved for more than 100 hours and recommended that action be taken against all 19 staff members implicated.

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi has reacted to the damning report by the Health Ombudsman into the death of Shonisani Lethole, saying he'll be taking it on review.

Mogaladi claims they were not given an opportunity to cross-examine the evidence.

Lethole died at the facility in July last year after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

Mogaladi claims the report is one-sided.

