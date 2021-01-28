Task team set up to deal with ongoing xenophobic attacks in KZN

At least three businesses were torched this week, while others were forced to shut down amid ongoing xenophobic attacks in Durban.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The KwaZulu-Natal government on Wednesday set up a team comprising of law enforcement agencies to deal with attacks on foreign nationals in Durban.

At least three businesses were torched this week, while others were forced to shut down.

The incidents coincided with a demonstration by members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) who have been vocal about the presence of foreign nationals in the area.

Executive director at the African Solidarity Network, Daniel Dunia, said violence targeted towards foreign nationals was a threat to peace and stability in Durban.

“Foreign nationals in Durban are once living in fear of their lives. These xenophobic attacks require an urgent intervention from the government before more people lose their lives.”

The KZN executive council has also condemned what it called rampant looting and public violence that has also affected South Africans.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, said: “The provincial executive council welcomes the arrests of five suspects who participated in the violence. the government is calling on the state to oppose bail.”

The council said that its law enforcement team would focus on enforcing immigration, employment and trade laws in a bid to ensure peace.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.