SSA branch spent nearly R1bn between 2012-18, ‘Ms K’ tells Zondo

'Ms K' is testifying at the state capture commission about investigations into financial and other irregularities at the intelligence agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Unidentified witness ‘Ms K’ on Thursday told the state capture commission that at least R1 billion was spent by one branch of the State Security Agency (SSA) between 2012 to 2018.

Her testimony is focusing on the Central Directorate for Security Operations (CDSO) that deputy director Thulani Dlomo signed off on millions of rands to fund.

The state capture commission said it had evidence alleging that R9 billion was unaccounted for at the SSA.

Acting director general Loyiso Jafta said R125 million of that was in 2017/2018, but his predecessor Arthur Fraser said this was not true.

‘Ms K’ said Dlomo could sign for millions above his allowed limit:

“At the domestic branch, the limit is R50,000. At the foreign branch the limit is R200,000, so it doesn’t matter how one looks at it, ambassador Dlomo didn’t have authority to sign off on this R10 million and this repeats itself in every project.”

"Records were not kept and where they were kept some were just a copy and paste for different projects and that accumulated for various departments from 2012 to 2018.

"CDSO on its own as a chief directorate spent just below a billion, it was nine hundred and something million.”

Ms K said functions of the CDSO included former President Jacob Zuma’s protection to guard his aircraft and to ensure he wasn’t poisoned.

Agents said when President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected, they could no longer get money to travel and they were told that Zuma had left.

