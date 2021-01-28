Shonisani Lethole's mother wants accountability from hospital over his death

The Health Ombudsman on Wednesday released a report which outlined how Lethole was starved and neglected at the facility in the days before his death in July last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Shonisani Lethole's mother said that her family was still receiving counselling seven months after his death and they were demanding accountability from the Tembisa Hospital CEO.

The Health Ombudsman on Wednesday released a report which outlined how Lethole was starved and neglected at the facility in the days before his death in July last year.

The report was scathing - it found evidence of medical negligence and that staff had lied about their treatment of the young man.

READ: Shonisani Lethole wasn't fed for 100 hours, neglected at hospital - report

Lethole even used Twitter to reach out to the Health Minister from his hospital bed, pleading for food.

Campaigns like "Justice for Shoni" and "FixTembisaHospitalNow" are demanding that CEO, Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, be suspended.

But Mogaladi said that he would not step aside and that he was taking the report on review.

Lethole's mother, Patricia, said that the family was deeply disappointed in those entrusted to look after her son.

"The report provided answers to the many questions which we were left with. It is overwhelming and very painful to read for us and his friends because what went on at Tembisa Hospital left much to be desired and is very disturbing. My son died a lonely death."

WATCH: ‘Lethole was denied food for 100 hours and 54 minutes’ – says Health Ombud

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.