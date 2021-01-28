Scam alert: SPCA warns against purchasing puppies online

With more people staying at home, the demand for pets has dramatically increased in recent months.

JOHANNESBURG - The national SPCA has warned South Africans of a major dog welfare crisis following a sharp rise in the number of puppies being sold online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more people staying at home, the demand for pets has dramatically increased in recent months.

The scam involves online users creating fake profiles to solicit funds from unsuspecting puppy lovers.

A prominent politician has told Eyewitness News that he was almost conned when trying to purchase a Pomeranian puppy from a website called My Precious-Puppy-Dot.

The NSPCA's Keshvi Nair said complaints regarding pet scams had increased.

“Buyers do not always see the terrible conditions that these animals are kept in and there is also an issue of being scammed completely, where the buyer’s money is taken and the seller vanishes with the pet and the money.”

Nair said residents could protect themselves from scams by adopting instead of buying.

“SPCA and welfare organisations around the country are full of pets that want a loving home and we urge the public to make an ethical choice and choose an animal.”

