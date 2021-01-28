SA's economic recovery high on agenda of first Cabinet lekgotla of 2021

The lekgotla is held to align the programme for the whole year and to prepare for the president’s State of the Nation Address on 11 February.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive will focus on economic recovery and local government when they meet on Thursday for the first Cabinet lekgotla of the year.

The three-day meeting brings together all Cabinet ministers, their deputies and the premiers of all provinces.

It comes during challenging economic times and acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the meeting would focus on economic reconstruction.

“And the focus of the economic recovery and reconstruction programme is mainly to check what is the progress that has been made given the state that we are in with the pandemic, and the outlook.”

The lekgotla will also look at local government and the state of municipal finances ahead of elections later this year.

“We know the challenges that we face in our municipalities and they remain the face of government that is closest to the people and therefore we cannot continue to neglect the state of their finances.”

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is also on the agenda.

