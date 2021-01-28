Revenue collection from taxes looking good despite second wave, says Treasury

During the MTBPS in October, Tito Mboweni said they wanted to raise R40 billion through additional taxes in the next four financial years.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury this week said that revenue collection from taxes was “looking good” – this as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to table the budget on 24 February.

During the mid-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in October, Mboweni said they wanted to raise R40 billion through additional taxes in the next four financial years, despite having missed targets in past quarters.

Treasury's Deputy Director-General for Tax and Financial Sector Policy, Ismail Momoniat, said it was difficult to project what would happen for the rest of the year, but collections until the end of December were encouraging.

However, he couldn't rule-out negative impact in future as a result of the continued COVID-19 lockdown.

“It’s difficult to say what’s going to happen for the rest of the year and in any case, those numbers we leave for the Budget where we update, but just given the fact we’ve got this second wave and yes, it’s not a level 5 lockdown but there are some sectors that are affected.”

