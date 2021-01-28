Vaccine rollout plan: President in consultation with Cabinet, various depts

President Ramaphosa says a comprehensive rollout strategy and an accompanying logistical framework will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, civil society, traditional leadership and the religious sector.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that he was still consulting with his Cabinet and various departments before he could release full details of the COVID1-9 vaccine rollout plan, with exact costs and doses.

This comes as the Democratic Alliance (DA) planned to move ahead with court action to compel the president to release details.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa responded to the DA on Monday.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa indicated to the DA that the issues raised by the party required consultation with relevant departments as well as consideration by the national executive.

However, the DA on Thursday indicated it was still proceeding legal action and will file court papers on Friday.

The party’s spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said they remained sceptical about government’s vaccine procurement and believe government is not being forthcoming with information.

“Our view is that government should have that information on hand, particularly considering the fact that we are going to be receiving the first batch of the vaccine in the next couple of days.”

Ramaphosa says a comprehensive rollout strategy and an accompanying logistical framework will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, civil society, traditional leadership and the religious sector.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.