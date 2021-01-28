20°C / 22°C
Pfizer-BioNTech say their COVID vaccine works against second variants

In a statement, the companies said the "small differences" detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions "are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine".

In this file photo taken on November 23, 2020 This picture taken on November 23, 2020 shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company Biontech logos on November 23, 2020. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on November 23, 2020 This picture taken on November 23, 2020 shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company Biontech logos on November 23, 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - Pfizer and BioNTech, makers of a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday that their product is effective against the new coronavirus variant.

The second variant was first studied by South African scientists, and its cases extend to the UK and New Zealand.

In a statement, the two companies said the "small differences" detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions "are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine".

ALSO READ: Regeneron works on second COVID variants - company

_More to follow. _

