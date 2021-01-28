Officials involved in multimillion robbery at SSA still employed, Zondo hears

Unidentified witness, Miss K, is continuing her testimony at the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission on Thursday heard that state security officials who were implicated in the robbery of R17 million from a safe inside the State Security Agency complex were still holding their positions to this day.

Unidentified witness, Miss K, continued her testimony on Thursday morning.

“CDIS members were also implicated in the robbery of R17 million from a safe inside the SSA complex?” asked Advocate Paul Pretorius.

To which Ms K replied: “Yes, it did happen and did get input from Johan himself on this, in detail, that the people are within his unit, but those people remain there currently.”



She confirmed the affidavit of another witness, Mr Y, who the commission said was unwell after recently coming out of a coma.

Ms K is part of a team investigating irregularities at the spy agency.

