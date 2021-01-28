20°C / 22°C
Numsa, SACCA head to court over unpaid SAA salaries

The unions want the court to compel the Public Enterprises Department and the airline's business rescue practitioners to pay over three months' deferred salaries.

A South African airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac on 25 May, 2010 at the Johannesburg O.R Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
A South African airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac on 25 May, 2010 at the Johannesburg O.R Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are heading to the Labour Court over unpaid salaries for their members at South African Airways (SAA).

The unions want the court to compel the Public Enterprises Department and the airline's business rescue practitioners to pay over three months' deferred salaries.

Last month, three non-unionised worker formations and other unions struck a deal with the practitioners.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said their member's rights were being violated.

“The basis of our urgent application is that we want the Labour Court to declare the decision taken by the BRPs not to pay out our members their three months’ salaries is unlawful and unfair.

"We want the court to compel the BRPs to pay our members their money within seven days.”

