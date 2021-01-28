‘My mother wasn't fed’ - Families detail how loved ones died at Tembisa Hospital

On Wednesday, the Health Ombudsman revealed that the hospital’s gross negligence led to the death of Shonisani Lethole.

JOHANNESBURG - More families have come forward detailing how they lost their loved ones at Tembisa Hospital and experienced inhumane treatment from staff members.

Lethole was admitted to the facility in July last year with breathing difficulties.

He died days later after going for more than four days without food.

The Fix Tembisa Hospital Now campaign has now been established and is demanding justice for the Lethole family and others who still don't have answers on how their loved ones died.

Nicole Ncube’s mother died at Tembisa Hospital last year around the same time as Lethole.

“She had been sitting on a wheelchair at the COVID ward. Since arriving at the hospital she was not given food and water and they were not allowed to go to the bathrooms.”

She said her mother also complained about not receiving food.

Ncube said her mother was admitted to the COVID-19 ward although she tested negative for the virus.

“They didn’t tell me that my mom died, they said they sent a police officer, but that’s not true.”

Another woman's heart-breaking experience at Tembisa Hospital supports the claims of staff negligence.

She details how the hospital lost her file twice while she was pregnant with twins.

As a result, she couldn’t get access to a doctor urgently when she needed help and lost one of her babies.

These are just some of the stories of those who were brave enough to come forward.

The Fix Tembisa Hospital Now campaign is hoping for change at the facility.

