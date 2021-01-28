Maphatsoe: No SSA money was used to transport MKMVA members to any event

MKMVA president Kebby has expressed concern over state security matters being brought into sharp focus at the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has denied that money from state security coffers was used to transport members of the association for a campaign to protect the African National Congress (ANC)’s Luthuli House.

He has instead expressed concern over state security matters being brought into sharp focus at the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

An unidentified witness known as ‘Miss K’ has told the commission that money from the State Security Agency was used to bus MKMVA members from KwaZulu-Natal for the Protect Luthuli House campaign.

The State Security Agency is said to have also paid for their food and accommodation.

Maphatsoe described claims that the association was funded by proceeds from state security as nonsense: “I have never seen a single R1 or R10 that was given to the association to transport our comrades to any events. We struggle to go to events.”

He told Eyewitness News he was shocked to hear Miss K’s testimony, warning that she risked a chance of being exposed as more information came to the fore.

Maphatsoe said information from a high-level review panel into state security should have never made it to Zondo’s commission.

“I don’t remember any other country going through this process even if it had its own challenges, even if the new government takes over.”

Maphastose also expressed concern as some sought to declassify documents, warning that this could have dire consequences for both the ANC and the country.

