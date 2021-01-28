Madikizela: WC records 15% decline in road fatalities over festive season

The province has had the biggest reduction in festive season road deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has recorded a 15% decline in road fatalities over the festive season - namely the period between 1 December and 11 January.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said it was evident that there was not much difference despite the lockdown.

“In total, we had just over 1.9 million vehicles that entered the province between 1 December and 11 January, 2,077,980 vehicles were recorded during the same period in 2019.”

The province has had the biggest reduction in festive season road deaths.

“The verified stats from 1 December 2020 and 11 January 2021 showed 132 fatalities compared to 167 fatalities in the previous year. A decrease of fatalities was recorded on overall provincial roads.”

Madikizela said they had more roadblocks and there were fewer drunk driving arrests amid a ban on alcohol sales from 28 December.

“The traffic law enforcement operations conducted increased from 1,016 in 2019/2020 to 1,899 and if you look at the number of people that were arrested for drunken driving, they decreased to 89 in 2020/21 from 476 in the previous year.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.