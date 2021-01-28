Life plus 33 years in prison for Table Mountain killer Blessing Bveni

Knife attacks, assault and robbery crimes all added to Blessing Bveni's life sentence.

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of murders and knife attacks on Table Mountain was on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison.

The sentence against Blessing Bveni was communicated after a hearing this week. He was convicted of the 2018 crimes in December.

Judge Judith Cloete sentenced Bveni to life in prison for killing Douglas Notten and Ian McPherson.

The Zimbabwean national stabbed Notten in January 2018 while the victim and his wife were walking on the mountain near Fish Hoek.

He attacked mountain biker McPherson in March that year not far from where Notten was killed.

There were other attacks that year and Bveni was convicted on assault and robbery charges, leading to a further sentence of 33 years behind bars.

Cloete said Bveni deliberately targeted and preyed on defenceless victims.

The judge added that the sequence of the crimes escalated quickly and became more violent.

