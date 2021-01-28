Gauteng Health Dept won’t challenge report into Shonisani Lethole’s death

On Wednesday, professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that Lethole went without food for four days in July before he succumbed at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Thursday said it is not challenging the Health Ombudsman's report into Shonisani Lethole's death at the Tembisa Hospital and if the CEO intends to do that, it's in his personal capacity.

On Wednesday, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that Lethole went without food for four days in July before he succumbed at the facility.

READ: Shonisani Lethole wasn't fed for 100 hours, neglected at hospital - report

He also found gross negligence at the hands of medical staff there and is recommending accountability.

The hospital's CEO Lekopane Mogaladi is not happy with the report and believes it's not an accurate account.

WATCH: ‘Lethole was denied food for 100 hours and 54 minutes’ – says Health Ombud

The ombudsman on Wednesday said that the hospital’s leadership withheld information about Lethole’s treatment and death.

Professor Makgoba’s report focused on allegations around Lethole’s starvation, his medical care, findings of his blood tests and clinical records.

The primary concern was that Lethole was not offered food, despite being kept in the casualty ward for a day before being admitted.

“So on the one hand, he was not admitted, he was not supposed to be fed because they can’t provide the evidence of feeding. But when they project themselves and write a report to the former MEC and to myself, they projected as if this man had received food on the 23rd and 24th.”

The ombudsman’s recommendations included an independent audit process to assess the competency of the hospital’s leadership.

He also said that 18 staff members, including doctors and nurses, should face disciplinary action.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.