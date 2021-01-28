Gauteng DA approach Hawks to probe Makhura corruption claims

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and shadow MEC for Community Safety Michael Shackleton will be submitting a letter calling for an urgent investigation into the premier.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has approached the Hawks asking them to investigate Gauteng Premier David Makhura for corruption.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and shadow MEC for Community Safety Michael Shackleton will be submitting a letter calling for an urgent investigation into the premier.

Msimanga said that claims by Kabelo Lehloenya, the former Gauteng Health chief financial officer, that Makhura had given her names of companies to appoint during the procurement of personal protective equipment must be looked into.

ALSO READ: DA calls on Makhura to take action against Lesufi

The DA provincial leader said that Lehloenya’s report was used to fire Health MEC Bandile Masuku but Makhura remained unscathed.

Msimanga said too much money has disappeared or been declared as wasteful expenditure on Makhura’s watch.

“And unfortunately, in one or two incidents, he has been implicated or named and therefore, we want a full-on investigation, and this should not be done at a provincial level, it has to be done at national level. This is why we are approaching the Hawks.”

Makhura sacked Masuku in the wake of the PPE scandal last year.

The Special Investigating Unit found no evidence of corruption against the MEC but said he failed to provide oversight and to uphold the country’s constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

WATCH: ANC lekgotla promises consequences and accountability - Ramaphosa

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.