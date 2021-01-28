Gauteng ANCYL want Makhura to hold Lesufi accountable for sanitising expenditure

Four hundred and thirty million rand was used to decontaminate schools while they were closed off in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. Lesufi admitted on 702 that he only became aware of this when a journalist requested information.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in Gauteng has joined calls for Premier David Makhura to hold Basic Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi accountable over millions from his department being used to sanitise schools while no learning was taking place.

The league, in a statement, also called on the ANC in the province to haul Makhura before its integrity committee, questioning whether he remained fit for office.

This scandal is one of many which have rocked the province under Makhura’s watch – these include the Life Esidimeni tragedy that left more than 100 people dead and tender irregularities relating to the procurement of COVID-19 resources last year.

Makhura axed Bandile Masuku as Health MEC in the wake of the allegations.

The league’s Nkosana Mtolo: "We must be consistent in the manner in which we deal with allegations. There were allegations against comrade Bandile [Masuku] and we called on the premier to act and the premier acted."

