Fraser ended guard on Ramaphosa’s aircraft when he took office, Zondo hears

JOHANNESBURG - Unidentified witness, ‘Ms K’, has told the state capture commission that former intelligence director general Arthur Fraser stopped travel expenditure for agents employed to guard the president’s aircraft when Cyril Ramaphosa took office.

She further revealed to the commission on Thursday that under the Central Directorate for Security Operations (CDSO) established by Thulani Dlomo, untrained people were employed verbally and paid R40,000 cash every month.

This created a parallel structure to the VIP protection services.

“When former DG Fraser arrived, it was said that he closed down CDSO, but some of the functions that were under CDSO continued, including the guarding of the presidential plane.”

‘Ms K’ said Fraser reined in the unit that other witnesses said was a law unto itself and primarily responsible for former President Jacob Zuma’s protection, even checking his food and drinks to ensure he wasn’t poisoned.



But it continued to guard the president’s plane until Ramaphosa was elected.

“They were told that it’s now a new president, President Zuma has left office. So that’s when the project ended.”

Fraser has objected to acting director general Loyiso Jafta’s testimony that R125 million was unaccounted for in 2017/2018 when he was at the helm at the State Security Agency.

