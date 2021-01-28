Former SAPS officials nabbed for illegal possession of firearms in Khayelitsha

Firearms, including a hunting rifle and a shotgun, large quantities of ammunition, cartridges and police uniform items were found in a house in Kuyasa in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer and an SAPS admin clerk are among four people arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and large quantities of ammunition in Khayelitsha.

Officers conducted a stop and search operation in the Harare area on Wednesday night and found an unlicensed firearm inside a vehicle.

Two suspects were apprehended and further investigations led police to a house in Kuyasa where they found more firearms.

The total seizure comprised four pistols, a hunting rifle, a shotgun, two imitation firearms and an assortment of rounds of ammunition. Police uniform items, projectiles, primers, a firearm reloading machine and cartridges were also confiscated.

"The suspects between the ages of 23 and 26 have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and will appear in court on Friday,” said the police's Novela Potelwa.

