Ex-Min Mahlobo threatened to expose Letsatsi-Duba over payments, Zondo hears

A witness identified at 'Ms K' is one of the investigators looking at financial and other irregularities at the intelligence agency and she has testified about the money that was allegedly destined for former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has been told that former State Security Minister David Mahlobo threatened to expose his successor Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba when investigators asked him about monthly cash payments of R2.5 million delivered to him.

A witness identified at ‘Ms K’ is one of the investigators looking at financial and other irregularities at the intelligence agency.

She has testified about the money that was allegedly destined for former President Jacob Zuma.



Evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked: “Frank reported that he received firm instructions from Minister Mahlobo that these amounts should be made available notwithstanding challenges in accessing these funds. Is that what Frank reported?”

‘Ms K’ responded and said yes.

She said this is what an official told investigators.

Pretorius: “The allegation made to the investigating officer was that these funds were intended for onward delivery by Minister Mahlobo to President Jacob Zuma. Frank confirmed that he dropped off monthly withdrawals of R2.5 million to Minister Mahlobo’s office.”

She said the team asked Letsatsi-Duba to give letters requesting information to Mahlobo but, “he actually scolded a member of the team and said they must tell the former minister that he will expose her”.

Investigators said the money totalled R24 million and another official said she delivered three payments of R4.5 million to Mahlobo to bribe judges.

