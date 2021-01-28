ConCourt set to rule on Zuma's state capture inquiry appearance today

The state capture commission approached the apex court last year following Zuma’s refusal to cooperate with the inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will hear from the Constitutional Court on Thursday morning whether he is legally obliged to appear and give evidence at the state capture commission.

Judgment is expected to be handed down from 10am.

The commission approached the apex court last year following Zuma’s refusal to cooperate with the inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Having resorted to all means within its powers, the state capture commission were confident that Zuma would comply with an order from the highest court in the land.

Zuma has consistently argued that he was being mistreated by the commission’s evidence leaders and chairperson.

He claimed that they were also biased against him and sought to paint him as responsible for the capture of the state.

The commission had summonsed the former president to appear for a total of 10 days in January and February this year.

However, he indicated he would not avail himself to answer questions before the commission.

