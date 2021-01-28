Clicks to shut down Musica stores

Nineteen Musica stores have been shut since the start of the group's current financial year and the remaining 59 will close as their leases come to end in the coming months.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks has announced that it is closing its Musica entertainment outlets at the end of May.

Musica managed to outlive most of its rivals but couldn't win the fight against the growing popularity of online music and entertainment platforms, including the likes of Apple Music, Spotify and Netflix.

