Basic food basket in SA now costs over R4,000 – more than the minimum wage

The January 2021 Household Affordability Index shows basic food items like sugar beans, rice, flour and bread have seen price hikes of between 31% and 68%.

CAPE TOWN - The cost of a basic household food basket has increased drastically.

According to the latest data, a food basket for the average South African costs around R4,051.20.

Economic Justice and Dignity Group programme director Mervyn Abrahams said: “A basket of 43 basic foods has now breached the level of a national minimum wage and we know that 60% of South Africans earn at that level because the national minimum wage would have been R3,321. So, food is much higher.”

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries between September last year and January this year in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok.

