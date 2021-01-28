A week after Herolds Bay cliff tragedy, police resume search for toddler's body

The little girl was with her mother and eight-year-old brother when their car left Voelklip Road last Thursday and plunged off a cliff.

CAPE TOWN - A week after a car with three family members in it plunged down a cliff into the ocean in Herolds Bay, the search continues for a two-year-old girl.

The little girl was with her mother and eight-year-old brother when their car left Voelklip Road last Thursday.

Shortly after the tragedy, the 34-year-old woman's body was retrieved from the ocean.

Her son escaped with minor injuries.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that the search for the toddler resumed today.

"Our police divers will be deployed in the Voelklip and Herolds Bay coastal area to continue their search. Rough seas conditions over the past two days deterred them from going out in their boats but we have people on the coastline to observe and see if there's any sign of the remains of the two-year-old."

It's not the first time a family car has gone down the cliff.

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children - aged six and two - died after their vehicle went down the very same cliff.

Her body and that of her son were found but the little girl's body has never been retrieved.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.