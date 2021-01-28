753 more fatalities take SA COVID-19 death toll to 42,550

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also announced just over 7,000 new infections have been picked up, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,430,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven hundred and fifty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - bring our national death toll to 42,550.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also announced just over 7,000 new infections have been picked up, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,430,000.

Our recovery rate is hovering around 88% with 1,263,000 people having recuperated so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 1 430 648 with 7 070 new cases identified. Regrettably, 753 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 42 550 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3% pic.twitter.com/qjGMFI92fz Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 27, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.