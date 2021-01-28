11,000 Limpopo nurses prepare to strike over roster changes amid COVID

There have been concerns over shortage of nurses in Limpopo, with the unions saying the province was failing to fill vacant positions.

JOHANNESBURG - About 11,000 nurses and support staff in Limpopo are preparing to halt work over what they call the Health Department’s unilateral change of the new roster, which they said increases workload in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19.

The unions have already been awarded a certificate to embark on industrial action by the Public Service Bargaining Council.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said the decision by the Health Department to change the roster was putting a lot of pressure on nurses who were already overstretched, exhausted and frustrated due to the overwhelmed health system.

Denosa KZN secretary Jacob Molepo said: “Changes are implemented without any consultations with organised labour or unions. Unions are demanding unconditional withdrawal of circular 43, which causes instability in our health facilities in our province.”

The province has so far reported 56,059 positive coronavirus infections and 1,246 fatalities.

