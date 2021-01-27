Zuma lawyer Kemp J Kemp dies of COVID-19

Kemp is best known for defending former President Jacob Zuma during his rape trial in 2006.

JOHANNESBURG - The Legal Practice Council has confirmed that prominent lawyer Advocate Kemp J Kemp has died after contracting COVID-19.

He passed away on Tuesday night.

Dr Llewellyn Curlewis is the former president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces and is currently on the management committee of the Gauteng Legal Practice Council.

Curlewis said that Kemp had a brilliant and sharp legal mind.

"He was one of the most brilliant brains in the South African legal fraternity and this is a big loss for the law and the legal fraternity itself. On behalf of the legal fraternit, especially in the former Transvaal, Eastern Gauteng division of the Legal Practice Council our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this colleague."

