Zondo hears how properties brought by SSA agents may never be recovered

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that properties that were bought by intelligence agents and registered in their names may never be recovered.

Acting Director-General of State Security Loyiso Jafta, who concluded his testimony on Tuesday, said that immovable property was bought and registered by agents as part of their estates.

Some of them have passed away.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that affidavits in his possession showed that the state has lost R9 billion through the State Security Agency.

But Jafta said there was more: "You procure an immovable asset as the SSA and register it in the name of Loyiso."

And some will never be recovered: "There are instances where some of the people against whom some of the assets were registered have passed on and in those instances, such assets remain in law part of the estate of the deceased."

Jafta said that there’s nothing to prove to family members of the deceased that the assets were bought with State Security Agency money.

