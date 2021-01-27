Zondo grants application for witness Ms K to testify remotely

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said that unidentified witness Mr Y, who was scheduled to appear, has recently come out of a coma and is still unable to testify, so Ms K, another unidentified witness, would testify.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has granted an application for unidentified witness Ms K to testify remotely.

It has also heard complaints of implicated persons that they were not notified of the last minute change and the evidence will continue.

But the lawyers said that like Tuesday, the commission did not serve them with a rule 3.3 notice that told them that they would be implicated and how they would be implicated.

The commission argued that Ms K's testimony is not different from Mr Y’s and all she would be doing was verifying.

But the lawyers said that the commission was not complying with its own rules.

"It says specifically that it must be in a notice of motion affidavit accompanied, so the notice must be served on any interested party so that they can therefore be able to exercise. My gripe, therefore, is on non-compliance."

Earlier, former State Security Director-General Arthur Fraser’s legal team said that acting State Security Director-General Loyiso Jafta’s evidence implicated him, even though the commission assured him that he wouldn't be implicated.

Jafta testified about millions that were unaccounted for in 2017/2018, the time that Fraser was director-general.

“A certain publication wrote yesterday that SSA already lost R125 million without a trace during Arthur Fraser’s watch. This falsehood that our client pocketed from taxpayer’s money made him and his family vulnerable,” Advocate Rapulane Kgorwedira argued.

