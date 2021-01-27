Zondo commission to hear testimony relating to SSA from secret witness

On Tuesday, the agency’s acting director Loyiso Jafta shared more jaw-dropping information related to its operations.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission will on Wednesday morning continue hearing testimony related to the State Security Agency (SSA), but the identity of the witness has not been revealed.

On Tuesday, the agency’s acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta shared more jaw-dropping information related to its operations.

Once again former President Jacob Zuma’s name came up during testimony regarding the alleged abuse of power, money and other resources.

Earlier this week, Sydney Mufamadi told the state capture commission that Project Justice was aimed at influencing members of the judiciary to make favourable rulings in cases involving Zuma.

He said that he hopes it was not true because it would be tragic for the independence of the judiciary.

But on Tuesday, Jafta said it probably was true: “We have very strong circumstantial evidence that some of the money went into the hands of some of the members or a member of the judiciary. What I do not have sitting here now is absolute concrete evidence of that.”

Jafta took the stand after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an application by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to postpone his evidence.

Zondo said nothing in Jafta’s testimony threatened national security.

