Zimbabwean journo Chin'ono granted bail following latest arrest

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean journalist and activist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail of 20,000 Zimbabwean dollars following his latest arrest on charges of "communicating falsehoods".

Chin'ono was arrested earlier this month for tweeting about alleged police brutality.

He's been critical of the Zimbabwean government and his supporters believe that his recent arrests are part of an attempt to silence him.

He was first arrested last July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests and detained again in November on charges of obstructing justice.

