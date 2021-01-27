South Africa is expected to receive the first 1 million doses of the vaccine in the next coming days and another 500,000 doses in February.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health is hosting a public webinar with leading experts who are addressing prominent questions around the coronavirus vaccines.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is delivering the opening remarks, while the panel includes his deputy Joe Phaahla and Professor Kolela lisana among others.

Mkhize said doses for Phase One of the vaccine strategy will be delivered using three platforms, including work-based programmes, mobile teams and vaccination centres.

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize, experts answer questions on COVID-19 vaccine