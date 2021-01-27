WATCH LIVE: AU Chair Ramaphosa on Africa COVID-19 vaccine strategy

Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting a webinar on the Africa COVID-19 vaccine financing and deployment strategy.

Chairperson of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa, is convening a webinar on the Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Development Strategy.

The AU Chair will convene the Ministers of Health and Ministers of Finance of the African Union Member States as well as experts, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives to offer the opportunity to leading experts to discuss the African COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Deployment Strategy and concrete actions needed to secure the timely, efficient and effective deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

WATCH: The Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Development Strategy.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.