$439m pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal

UNITED NATIONS - Over three dozen nations have pledged or contributed over $439 million to help secure peace in conflict-stricken states, the United Nations said on Tuesday, a sum that falls far short of the hoped-for $1.5 billion.

Member states met via videoconference, committing to "the importance of investing in peace," according to a UN statement.

"Including funds received for 2020, 39 Member States have contributed or pledged over $439 million for peacebuilding in support of the Fund's 2020-2024 Strategy," the statement said.

"The goal is to mobilize $1.5 billion over five years between 2020 and 2024," said Marc-Andre Franche, the head of the Financing for the Peacebuilding Fund, which was created in 2006.

The fund has financed operations in 51 countries - including in the Sahel, Central Asia, Central America and the Balkans - over the last three years for a total of $356 million.

In that cycle, 34 countries contributed money, but 60% of the total came from just Germany, Sweden and Britain, according to Franche.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country is looking toward contributing at least 50 million euros ($60.8 million) in the next two years.

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said his nation would quadruple their contribution to reach $4.5 million.

