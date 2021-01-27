There were attempts to sabotage probes into SSA irregularities, Zondo told

The state capture commission has granted an application for Ms K to testify remotely and for her identity to remain a secret.

JOHANNESBURG - Ms K, an unidentified witness who works for the State Security Agency, said that she has personally experienced attempts to sabotage investigations of internal irregularities at the spy agency.

Ms K said that she worked on a project called Veza that was aimed at investigating internal irregularities.

She is aware that it was frustrated and has heard allegations of agents who cooperated with the investigation being intimidated.

Advocate Paul Pretorius asked if she was aware of any attempts to interfere with investigations: "To the effect that there have been attempts to interfere with and even sabotage the Project Veza investigation. Do you have knowledge of that allegation?"

"Yes, I do have knowledge of that and experienced it myself directly," Ms K replied.

