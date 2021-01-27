Shonisani Lethole wasn't fed for 100 hours, neglected at hospital - report

Lethole was admitted to the facility in July last year with breathing difficulties and died before receiving his results, which showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba is releasing the shocking findings of an investigation into the death of Shonisani Lethole, with the report showing he didn't eat for 100 hours and 54 minutes at Tembisa Hospital.

Lethole was admitted to the facility in July last year with breathing difficulties and died before receiving his results, which showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He used Twitter just days before his death to reach out to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He told the minister he was being starved and pleaded for help.

Makgoba said that he also found that there was medical negligence on the part of the hospital.

"The first failure to offer him food was when he arrived at the hospital on the 23rd to the time when he was admitted to ward 23, on the 24th, around midnight, when started to have food the following day. The second in the timeframe was when he was sedated, he was on mechanical ventilation and nobody inserted a nasogastric tube. he was never fed until he died."

The Health Ombudsman has recommended that 19 staff, including doctors and nurses, face disciplinary action over the role they played in Lethole's treatment.

