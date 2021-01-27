Shonisani Lethole’s death could’ve been prevented - Makgoba

Lethole died days after he was admitted to the facility in July last year with breathing difficulties.

JOHANNESBURG - A report by Health Ombudsman Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba has found that the death of Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa Hospital was avoidable and preventable.

His positive COVID-19 test results only came after his death.

Makgoba released his findings earlier on Wednesday following a request by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

In a shocking revelation, Makgoba said the hospital staff gave inconsistent testimonies about the circumstances that led to Lethole’s death.

Makgoba found that his medical records were appalling and defective.

The professor said hospital management withheld some information and even lied about the date of Lethole's death.

“He died on the 29th and there were no doctor’s notes on the 30th because he was certified dead on the 30th. When you certify a patient [dead], you have to examine that patient, you have to put it in the clinical records and that’s why the date of the 30th was there and there were no notes available.”

The ombudsman also found that Tembisa Hospital was not fit or even ready to deal with COVID-19 admissions.

Makgoba’s recommendations include a disciplinary independent audit process into the competency of the hospital leadership and management.

