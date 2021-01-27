SAPS to continue Lorch probe after provisional withdrawal of assault case

Footballer Thembinkosi Lorch briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are set to continue investigations after Orlando Pirates football player Thembikosi Lorch’s assault case was provisionally withdrawn.

He was arrested in September last year for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

He allegedly slapped her and tried to strangle her when she asked him about his whereabouts.



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “This after consideration of representations submitted by Lorch to the senior public prosecutor of Randburg. The senior public prosecutor instructed the senior investigating officer to conduct further investigations and the NPA will be guided by those further investigations on whether to proceed with prosecutions.”

