SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 41,797 as 6,000 new infections recorded

The country's recovery rate stands at 88%, meaning that 1,254,000 have recuperated.

JOHANNESBURG - Six hundred and eighty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our national death toll to 41,797.

Just over 6,000 new infections were also picked up. They bring South Africa's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,423,000. Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of those infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 423 578. Regrettably, we report 680 more COVID-19 related deaths: which brings the total to 41 797 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 254 674, representing a recovery rate of 88% pic.twitter.com/7mVdBHLQT7 Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 26, 2021

