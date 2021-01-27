20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 41,797 as 6,000 new infections recorded

The country's recovery rate stands at 88%, meaning that 1,254,000 have recuperated.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six hundred and eighty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our national death toll to 41,797.

Just over 6,000 new infections were also picked up. They bring South Africa's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,423,000. Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of those infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The country's recovery rate stands at 88%, meaning that 1,254,000 have recuperated.

