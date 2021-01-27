Plans to relocate people living on railway line at advanced stage - WC Transport

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that one of their key priorities was to relocate shacks that had sprung up on tracks that had been unused for months.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department said that it was critical that everything possible was being done to fix the province's rail network.

Barely a week goes by without some issue or another suspending services.

The department said that it had been working closely with the rail agency.

READ: Vandalism, land invasions major obstacles to restoring CT's central rail line

MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that one of their key priorities was to relocate shacks that had sprung up on tracks that had been unused for months.

"The main issue now is the identification of land so that we can start moving the people who are occupying the rail because everything else, including the building of a security wall depends on us moving those people. Plans are at a very advanced stage."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.