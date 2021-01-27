20°C / 22°C
Pakistan 308-8 on day two in reply to South Africa's 220

The two-match series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years.

Pakistan's Fawad Alam (L) and Faheem Ashraf run between the wickets during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on 27 January 2021. Picture: Asif HASSAN/AFP
Pakistan's Fawad Alam (L) and Faheem Ashraf run between the wickets during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on 27 January 2021. Picture: Asif HASSAN/AFP
30 minutes ago

KARACHI - Pakistan were 308 for eight - a lead of 88 - at close of play Wednesday on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa in Karachi.

Resuming at 33-4, Pakistan's recovery was led by Fawad Alam (109), Faheem Ashraf (64) and Azhar Ali (51).

South Africa were all out for 220 in their first innings.

The two-match series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.

