Pakistan 308-8 on day two in reply to South Africa's 220

KARACHI - Pakistan were 308 for eight - a lead of 88 - at close of play Wednesday on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa in Karachi.

Resuming at 33-4, Pakistan's recovery was led by Fawad Alam (109), Faheem Ashraf (64) and Azhar Ali (51).

South Africa were all out for 220 in their first innings.

The two-match series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.

