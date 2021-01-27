Nathaniel Julies murder case postponed to 26 February

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Cayleen Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo briefly appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving three police officers charged in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, has been postponed to 26 February.

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Cayleen Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo briefly appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

Netshiongolo faces charges of accessory to murder, while Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public.

Julies (16), who had Downs syndrome, was shot dead last August just meters from his home.

His murder sparked heated protests in the Eldorado Park community, with residents accusing police of trying to conceal evidence.

